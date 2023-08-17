Lily and Madeleine Announce Fall Tour With Sarah Walk

(CelebrityAccess) — Lily and Madeleine Jurkiewicz, better known as the Indianapolis-based folk-pop duo Lily & Madeleine, announced plans for a fall tour.

The string of dates begins October 11that the Rambling House in Columbus, Ohio, with dates throughout the eastern U.S. in October before wrapping at the Music Hall Lounge in Portland, NH on October 22nd.

Lily and Madeleine are touring in support of their forthcoming fifth studio album Nite Swim, which is due on October 6th.

Chicago-born poet, singer, and pianist Sarah Walk will provide support on the tour.

Lily & Madeleine Fall Tour 2023 With Sarah Walk

Oct. 11 – Columbus, OH – Rambling House

Oct. 12 – Nashville, TN – The East Room

Oct. 13 – Bloomington, IN – Blockhouse

Oct. 15 – Raleigh, NC – Kings

Oct. 16 – Vienna, VA – Jammin’ Java

Oct. 18 – Greenfield, MA – Hawks and Reed

Oct. 19 Philadelphia, PA – World Café Live

Oct. 21 – Boston, MA – The Lilypad

Oct. 22 Portsmouth, NH – Music Hall Lounge