Primary Wave Acquires A Majority Of Styx Member Chris DeYoung’s Music Catalog

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The great catalog sale of 2023 continues unabated and this time, its independent music publisher Primary Wave who announced the acquisition of music rights from Dennis DeYoung, a founding member of the iconic rock band Styx.

The deal will see Primary Wave acquire the music publishing catalog rights for a majority of compositions written by DeYoung, and master recording rights for a majority of recordings featuring DeYoung’s performances.

As one of Styx’s primary songwriters, DeYoung wrote seven of the band’s top ten Billboard singles, including “Babe,” “Lady,” “The Best of Times,” and “Come Sail Away.”

“I’m truly honored to be a Primary Wave artist,” said Dennis. He continues, “Being in the company of all these great songwriters and musicians is absolutely incredible. Thanks to Larry and the entire Primary Wave team.”

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome Dennis into the Primary Wave family,” said Larry Mestel, CEO & Founder, Primary Wave Music. He goes on, “His songs were a soundtrack to so many lives and we look forward to creating new opportunities for those songs in the future. Dennis is truly a legendary artist.”

Terms of the deal will also give Dennis access to Primary Wave’s marketing team and publishing services, which includes digital strategy, licensing, synch opportunities, and film & TV production.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.