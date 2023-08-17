Rhino Records’ Harold Bronson To Release The Third Book Of His Rock Trilogy

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Harold Bronson, co-founder of the legendary Rhino Records, announced plans for the publishing of the third volume of his rock history trilogy, Time Has Come Today: Rock and Roll Diaries 1967 – 2007.

The trilogy, which will be published by Trouser Press Books, will detail Bronson’s musical life, from writing for the UCLA Daily Bruin and then Rolling Stone and other magazines to meeting many of the era’s rock icons, to the launch of Rhino Records from the back room of a Los Angeles record store.

In Time Has Come Today will include concert accounts, historical events, and meetings with many noted hitmakers and cultural icons such as Peter Noone, Terri Nunn, Wally Amos, Henny Youngman, Andrew Loog Oldham, The Monkees, Black Sabbath, George Carlin, Gene Simmons, John Kay And Kim Fowley, among numerous others.

The book will complete the trilogy that Bronson started with The Rhino Records Story in 2013 and followed in 2017 with My British Invasion.

Time Has Come Today will be released as a print edition and E-book on September 27th.