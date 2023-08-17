Talk Show Host And Broadcaster Sir Michael Parkinson Dead At 88

LONDON, UK (CelebrityAccess) – Canadian talk show host and broadcaster Sir Michael Parkinson passed away Wednesday (August 17) at his home following a “brief illness.” Parkinson’s family confirmed his death via a statement to the BBC. He was 88. The family’s statement read:

“After a brief illness, Sir Michael Parkinson passed away peacefully at home last night in his family’s company. The family request that they are given privacy and time to grieve.”

Parkinson, born in South Yorkshire, England (1935), served in the British army before turning to journalism. He started as a journalist for the Manchester Guardian (later called the Guardian) before moving to the Daily Express and making his foray into TV as a reporter for the BBC and the Granada before starting his talk show on BBC One.

After moving into TV, he rose to fame and is best known for hosting the talk show Parkinson on the BBC, which began in 1971 and ran for 11 years. In 1998, the show returned to the BBC until 2003 before moving to ITV, ending its run in 2007.

In a 2003 interview, Parkinson estimated that he had interviewed more than 2,000 guests. Some high-profile interviewees included Muhammad Ali, John Wayne, Sir Elton John, Dame Helen Mirren, Dave Beckham, Dame Edna Everage, Madonna and others. The BBC reports that of all the celebrities he hosted on his show, Parkinson said Ali was his favorite.

During his career, Parkinson received several honors for his work, including a knighthood by Queen Elizabeth in 2008 and being made the first chancellor of Nottingham Trent University the same year.

In 2013, Parkinson revealed his diagnosis of prostate cancer. Two years later, he confirmed he had got the all-clear from doctors.

Many associates and friends have taken to social media in tribute.

BBC Director-General Tim Davie said Parkinson was “the king of the chat show” and was “truly one of a kind, an incredible broadcaster and journalist who will be hugely missed.”

Comedian Eddie Izzard paid tribute on the social media platform X, “Very sad to hear that Michael Parkinson has left us. He was the king of the intelligent interview.”

Singer/Songwriter Jamie Cullum appeared on Parkinson’s program and credited it as one of the first big TV appearances of his career said, “He was an extremely generous person who spent a huge amount of time listening to people speak about their passions and expertise, to the benefit of all of us. I was lucky enough to be a beneficiary of his curiosity. What struck me was how he always had an interest in the mechanics of how you did things.”

Actor Sir Michael Caine tweeted, “Michael Parkinson was irreplaceable; he was charming, always wanted to have a good laugh.”

Sir Elton John said Parkinson was “a real icon who brought out the very best in his guests. I loved his company and his incredible knowledge of cricket and Barnsley Football Club.” John said he was “a TV legend who was one of the greats.”

Parkinson is survived by his wife, Mary, and their three children, Andrew, Nicholas and Michael Jr.