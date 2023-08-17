The ASCAP Foundation Partners With DC Jazz Festival In Support of Artist Development

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The ASCAP Foundation, under the leadership of President Paul Williams and Executive Director Nicole George-Middleton, has partnered with the DC Jazz Festival, headed by President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sunny Sumter, to support the development of emerging jazz artists.

The DC JazzFest, one of the world’s biggest jazz showcases, will feature a performance by Chase Elodia with his band, the Perennials. Elodia was awarded the 2023 ASCAP Foundation Herb Alpert Young Jazz Composer Award and will perform on the Transit Stage with his group on September 2, 2023.

Williams said, “We are thrilled to begin this partnership with DC JazzFest, a festival known for helping to introduce jazz to diverse audiences in and around our nation’s capital. It is a pleasure to support jazz creators and help to nurture and support this essential American art form.”

George-Middleton added, “Our work with DC JazzFest, like our program with The Herb Alpert Foundation, provides another invaluable opportunity to shine a spotlight on emerging jazz composers. We look forward to working with DC JazzFest in the coming years and introducing its fans to some of our best-rising jazz talent.”

Sumter commented, “We are delighted to collaborate with The ASCAP Foundation to highlight their support for jazz and look forward to some exciting festival performances from their award-winning young jazz creators.”

Elodia is a composer and drummer. His album, Portrait Imperfect, was released on Biophilia Records in May 2022. A 2022 MacDowell Fellow in composition, Elodia’s work has been recognized by The ASCAP Foundation, Avaloch Farm, the Boulder County Arts Alliance, the Café Royale Cultural Foundation, the Escape to Create Residency, and South Arts.

His band, Perennials, has toured across the US multiple times and given master classes at Oberlin Conservatory, the University of Denver, and Yale University.

The DC Jazz Festival was founded by renowned jazz producer Charles Fishman and his wife, attorney Stephanie Peters, in 2004. The organization aims to provide enriching and entertaining jazz performances and programs which introduce students and adults from all walks of life to jazz. For more information, visit the official website HERE.