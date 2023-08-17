The Library Of Congress Announces Fall Concert Series

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — The Library of Congress announced the lineup for its fall concert series, with Brazilian jazz pianist, composer and vocalist Eliane Elias set to kick things off on Oct. 13.

The series will present a diverse lineup of chamber music and jazz artists in the Library’s Coolidge Auditorium, along with conversations and storytelling from musicians and composers. The library will also include educational projects, and curated displays showcasing collections from their Music Division as part of the event.

Other artists announced for the 2023 edition of the concert series include the Meta4 Quartet on October 18th; Composers Roger Reynolds and Kate Soper will be joined by pianist Eric Huebner, computer musician Jacob Sundstrom and the Wet Ink Ensemble on October 30th; Lakecia Benjamin on Nov. 2nd; Richard O’Neill and Jeremy Denk on November 20th; and Escher Quartet with Jason Vieaux on November 29th.

Additionally, several shows rescheduled from the Library’s spring concert series will also take place in December, including Chief Xian aTunde Adjuah on December 2nd; Cécile McLorin Salvant Quintet on December 15th; and the Dalí Quartet with Ricardo Morales on December 18th.

The library’s fall jazz lineup is made possible through the support of the Revada Foundation of the Logan family.

All of the shows will be free and open to the public. Patrons can register to attend events on the Concerts from the Library of Congress website.1