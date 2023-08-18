André Rieu Announces North American Tour

CHICAGO (CelebrityAcess) — Classical violinist André Rieu will return to the U.S. in late 2023 for a series of concerts with his famed Johan Strauss Orchestra.

The tour will officially get underway at Chicago’s Union 1 Arena at UIC on September 12th and will hit arenas in the Eastern U.S. before concluding at TD Garden in Boston on September 19th.

Reiu, who is known for his high-energy performances during concerts that feature extensive sets, lights and costumes, has been a consistently ranked as one of the highest grossing touring artists by Billboard for much of the last decade.

“Emotions are the key”, says Rieu. “Everybody is welcome in my concerts. We open our hearts for the audience and the audience opens their hearts for us. Every night my orchestra and I see people dancing and singing in the aisles, enthusiastic and carefree. Together we spend evenings that we do not forget. When people write to tell me that they need two-weeks to come down after my concerts, it makes me the happiest man in the world!”

”It has always been my dream to tour the world with my own orchestra. My plan for the future is to play on the moon,” Rieu added. “I’ve already talked to Richard Branson about it, and when he opens a hotel, I want to be the first to play there.”

The U.S. concert dates are as follows.

Chicago, Illinois

Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC

Tuesday – September 12, 2023

Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena

Wednesday – September 13, 2023

Washington, D.C.

Capitol One Arena

Saturday – September 16, 2023

New York, N.Y.

UBS Arena at Belmont Park

Sunday – September 17, 2023

Columbus, Ohio

Schottenstein Center

Thursday – September 14, 2023

Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden

Tuesday – September 19, 2023.