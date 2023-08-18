Luke Bryan Honored With SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award

Luke Bryan receives the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award from SoundExchange CEO & President Michael Huppe at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Photo by Eder Acevedo

WASHINGTON (CelebrityAccess) – SoundExchange, the premier music tech organization powering the future of music, has announced that country music superstar Luke Bryan has been awarded the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award as one of the most streamed artists in SoundExchange’s 20-year history.

“Luke Bryan is one of the world’s most dynamic and best-selling country artists, and we’re elated to honor him with a SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award,” said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. “It’s always a joy to witness an artist’s ascent and success when it’s so rightfully deserved.”

Huppe presented Bryan with his SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award in Nashville prior to his sold-out Country On Tour performance at the Bridgestone Arena.