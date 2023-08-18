Second Randy Travis Tribute ‘A Texas Heroes & Friends Tribute’ Announced For November

DALLAS (CelebrityAccess) – Outback Presents and AEG Presents are proud to announce A Texas Heroes & Friends Tribute to Randy Travis – 1 Night, 1 Place, 1 Time coming to the Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie, Texas on Wednesday (November 15) at 7 pm local time.

Texas is a state that has been close to Randy Travis’ heart since he was a boy, learning about the Cowboy lifestyle from his father in rural North Carolina. As his career began to take off, Travis always had a special connection with Texas fans. In the 2010s, Randy and his wife, Mary, moved to a ranch in the larger Dallas-Fort Worth area that they now call home and have had a deep-rooted relationship with the Lone Star State, its culture and its music. Texas has had an integral role in the Country Music Hall of Fame member’s recovery since his 2013 stroke, providing a safe and supportive haven for his recovery.

The night will be filled with many of Travis’ twenty-three global No. 1 hits being performed live by some of his musical ‘Heroes and Friends’ specifically from or greatly associated with Texas and the incredible music scene.

A portion of the proceeds from the evening will be donated to the Randy Travis Foundation. The foundation is focused on stroke and aphasia awareness and supporting music education in schools.

Travis’ impact on Country music and artists who have followed in his footsteps continuously ask how they can pay tribute to and be around him. His light shines bright and he is still a force to be reckoned with as a champion for Country music the community. We have no doubt that Texans will show up in mass to celebrate his indelible career!” said Tony Conway, Travis’ manager.

“Outback Presents is proud to partner, once again, with Conway Entertainment Group to salute one of the great artists of our time, Randy Travis. We have a long history of producing successful and heartfelt tribute concerts and, along with AEG Presents, we are excited to give Texas a chance to honor one of their adopted sons,” said Mike Smardak, President of Outback Presents.

Tickets will go on sale Friday (August 18) at 10 am CST via AXS.com and RandyTravis.com.

Artists participating in this event will be announced shortly so please keep checking Artist, Venue and AXS websites for updates.