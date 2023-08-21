Lana Del Rey Announces Mini-Tour For This Fall

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Sultry singer/songwriter Lana Del Rey has announced ten highly anticipated shows across the US for September and October. This latest round of tour dates comes on the heels of a sold-out Arkansas performance and her third-ever visit to Mexico City, where she had two performances.

The Live Nation-produced tour kicks off on Thursday, September 14, at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin, TN, making stops across ten cities in Austin, TX, Tampa, FL, Pittsburgh, PA and more before wrapping up in Charleston, WV, at Charleston Coliseum on Thursday, October 5.

Del Rey’s ninth studio album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, was released in March via Interscope Records/Universal Music Canada. Singles include “Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd,” “A&W,” “The Grants,” as well as the video clip of “Candy Necklace” ft. Jon Batiste and the latest single: “Say Yes To Heaven,” which has amassed more than 2.5 million views on YouTube. Her unique blend of alternative pop, dreamy melodies and poetic lyrics has earned her a dedicated fanbase worldwide.

Tickets will be available during the general on-sale beginning on Friday (August 25) at 10 am local time via livenation.com.

TOUR DATES:

Thu Sep 14 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

Sun Sep 17 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Tue Sep 19 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Thu Sep 21 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater

Sat Sep 23 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Mon Sep 25 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 27 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater

Fri Sep 29 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Tue Oct 03 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Thu Oct 05 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum