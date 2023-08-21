Nate Smith Signs With The Neal Agency

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Featuring a mix of gritty backwoods soul, rock ‘n’ roll swagger and velvet-thunder vocals, Sony Music Nashville recording artist Nate Smith’s star has continued to rise on the heels of his multi-week No. 1 hit “Whiskey On You” and the release of his self-titled debut album earlier this year.

Smith’s ability to translate his journey scarred by disaster into relatable lyrics that provide comfort captivated The Neal Agency’s (TNA) Adi Sharma and Evan Kantor. After one meeting with Smith, it became clear to Sharma and Kantor that he was the perfect addition to their growing roster.

“We are honored to add Nate to The Neal Agency family. He is a rare talent and is one of those artists it only takes one time to meet and listen to until you immediately fall in love,” share agents Sharma and Kantor. “We could not be more excited to see what the future holds for Nate!”

Smith adds, “I couldn’t be more excited to be teaming up with the best agents in the game. They have a real plan for me, and it’s going to absolutely change my life and career. The Neal Agency is family, and the craziest part is that we’ve already worked together earlier on, so this is a real full-circle moment for all of us! I’m grateful and extremely lucky to have the best of the best in live entertainment!”

In addition to TNA, Smith is represented by The Core Entertainment for artist management. Core Entertainment’s Simon Tikhman and Chief Zaruk shared their enthusiasm for Smith’s growing team. “We are excited to work with Adi and the Neal Agency. What the Neal Agency has built in such a short time is a testament to their hard work and dedication to their artists. The future is very bright for their partnership with Nate Smith.”

Smith’s journey to Music City began with a loss in 2018, when all his belongings were destroyed in the devastating Camp Fire that tore through Paradise, CA. Although his family was safe, he struggled to cope and turned back to music for comfort, using a loaned guitar to co-write a song called “One of These Days.” Caught between bittersweet nostalgia and his rock-solid belief the community would rebuild, the song embodied everything Smith was feeling – and everything he loved about music.

As his current single, “World On Fire,” remains in the top 40 and climbing on country radio, Smith has embarked on Thomas Rhett’s Home Team Tour ‘23 and will support Cole Swindell on select dates of his Twelve Tour this fall. Smith will support Morgan Wallen on November 16 at The Moody Center in Austin, TX.

In addition to Smith, TNA’s roster proudly represents Palmer Anthony, Cameron Sacky Band, Aidan Canfield, Ashland Craft, ERNEST, Riley Green, HARDY, Ella Langley, mike., John Morgan, Chase Rice, Josh Ross, Seaforth, Morgan Wallen, Lauren Watkins, Anne Wilson, Jake Worthington and Bailey Zimmerman.