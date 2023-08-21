PULSE Records Enters Joint Venture With R&B Star Brent Faiyaz; Sign Tommy Richman

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – PULSE Music Group (PMG) co-CEOs Scott Cutler and Josh Abraham and PMG President and Head of Creative Ashley Calhoun announced today (August 21) that PULSE Records (PULSE) have formed a joint venture (jv) with new record label ISO Supremacy. Multi-Platinum recording artist and PMG publishing client Brent Faiyaz founded the new label.

PMG and Faiyaz have signed Tommy Richman to PULSE Records through the deal. Richman is opening on Faiyaz’s sold-out F*ck the World It’s A Wasteland Tour.

Faiyaz commented: “My partnership with PULSE Music Group since Day 1 has been transformative. In launching my new label ISO Supremacy and partnering with PULSE Records, we’ve created this platform to give artists like Tommy Richman a creative home with the ability to scale global impact and a team that is accessible and keeps creativity at the forefront. We’re going to continue to make history.”

Faiyaz, managed by Ty Baisden, initially signed a music publishing deal with PMG in 2016 and has since collaborated with an all-star list of artists, songwriters, and producers. In tandem with his publishing deal renewal with PMG in 2022, Faiyaz’s debut full-length album WASTELAND (released by Lost Kids via Venice and Stem) entered the charts at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip Hop Albums and R&B albums chart, hit No. 2 on the Billboard 200, and was No. 1 on the Spotify Top Albums Debut (Global) chart. The weekend of release, songs from WASTELAND simultaneously held the No. 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 slots on the US Spotify Top Songs Debut chart.

Abraham, Cutler, and Calhoun commented: “Brent does things his own way, working toward the highest artistic bar, and we relate to that. Our partnership with Brent Faiyaz and his team dates back to the beginning of his career and is filled with incredible songs, milestones, and success. Brent is, without any doubt, one of the most impactful and unstoppable recording artists in the world. Offering Brent a JV to sign and develop new artists alongside PULSE Records is the natural next step for everyone. It’s an honor to be on this journey with Brent and to amplify Tommy’s artistry through a smart and capable team we have customized specifically for Tommy’s success. Tommy Richman has a new single released this week, and we’re excited about his future.”

Richman commented: “I’m grateful and amazed at the support from Brent, ISO Supremacy, and the team at PULSE Records, which motivates me. To have the opportunity to open for Brent on his sold-out tour is an absolute honor, and to sign to PULSE Records, a creative community that really understands music and supports artists, I couldn’t ask for more.”

Richman’s EP, THE RUSH, is set for release in mid-September via PULSE, with his new single “Last Nite” set for release on August 25. The album was recorded in Los Angeles over the past year and will include a guest feature from Zachary Moon.

Richman, a native of Woodbridge, VA, is known for genre-blends from alternative and indie pop. However, Richman’s music mainly focuses on alternative hip-hop and rap, sprinkling house/bounce music influence. Richman released his seven-song album Alligator in October 2022, with the most recent single, “30 Till Midnight,” released in June of this year.

