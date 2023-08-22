Gita Williams Named SVP Of Artist Relations & Label Services At The Orchard

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Orchard announced the appointment of Gita Williams as the music distributor’s Senior Vice President, Artist and Label Services.

In her new role at The Orchard, Williams will lead the U.S. Artist and Label Services division, marketing the label’s current roster as well as identifying and signing new talent.

She will be based in Los Angeles and report to Mary Ashley Johnson, EVP Sales and Artist and Label Services, U.S. and California.

“I am thrilled to embark on this exciting journey with The Orchard and collaborate with the visionary artists and remarkable labels who are reshaping the landscape of our industry. The Orchard’s legacy as a global leader in independent music is a testament to its unwavering commitment to innovation and artistic freedom. As a passionate champion for creative autonomy, I am humbled and privileged to stand alongside this exceptional team, championing a future where independent artists thrive and flourish,” Williams stated.

Before joining The Orchard, Williams launched The Mehan Group, a boutique management and marketing firm. She’s also held senior marketing roles at Roc Nation, Epic Records, Interscope / Geffen / A&M, and RCA Records.

She has worked with a list of artists and organizations including Labrinth, Solange, iamOTHER, Nipsey Hussle, The Carters, Jaden Smith, Jennifer Lopez, Mary J. Blige, ATO Records, Lateral MGMT, Par-Lay Sports & Entertainment, and many others.

“Gita’s experience in artist management and major label leadership roles will prove invaluable as we refine our Artist Services division and strive to achieve the best possible results for our clients. Her entrepreneurial background and advocacy for creators embodies the spirit of The Orchard. We are excited to welcome her to the team,” added Mary Ashley Johnson.