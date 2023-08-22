Live Nation And Twenty Eight Group To Focus On Chinese Contemporary Music With The Touring CCURRENTT Festival

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation is teaming up with Chinese entertainment company Twenty Eight Group to launch what they bill as the world’s first multi-city contemporary Chinese music and arts festival, CCURRENTT.

Set for London, Los Angeles, and Sydney this fall, the festival will feature some of China’s leading C-Pop, Chinese Hip-hop and Chinese Rock artists, giving international fans a taste of the nation’s burgeoning arts community.

Headliners announced for the inaugural CCURRENTT include Jolin Tsai, BEAUZ, Digi Ghetto (Mac Ova Seas, Mula Sakee, Thomeboydontkill), DXX, GALI, and The Life Journey.

The festival is the brainchild of Jim Wong, Managing Director of Twenty Eight Group and Live Nation Electronic Asia, will take place at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on October 15th; The Torch in Los Angeles on October 15th; and Showground Sydney Olympic Park on November 26th.

“CCURRENTT is a chance for Chinese-music fans to immerse themselves in China’s trending music scene abroad in a world-first event spanning both the Northern and Southern Hemispheres. As the global leader in live entertainment, no one is better positioned than Live Nation to drive the growth of Asian artists both domestically and on global stages,” Wong stated.

“As we look forward to performing at CCURRENTT, we hope to bridge the gap between east and west with these live experiences. Musicality has no borders, and despite language barriers, people feel it when listening to music. Composing is a process where we pay a lot of attention to musicality – we are putting a lot of effort into the music arrangement, and we believe it will be an impressive performance for overseas audiences,” added Chinese indie rock band The Life Journey in a joint statement.