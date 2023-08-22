Report: Demi Lovato And Ariana Grande Have Both Parted Ways With Manager Scooter Braun

(CelebrityAccess) — Recording artists Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato have both reportedly ended their management deals with veteran talent executive Scooter Braun.

Billboard reported that Demi Lovato parted ways “amicably” with Braun, with a rep for the star noting that it was “time for Lovato to go in a new direction” but she went on to note that she was thankful for her “time at SB Projects.”

According to Billboard, Lovato is currently in talks with potential new management.

Grande’s management change was first reported by Puck News co-founder Matt Belloni, who broke the news on Twitter.

NEWS: Ariana Grande has parted ways with Scooter Braun as her manager. 👀👀 — Matthew Belloni (@MattBelloni) August 21, 2023

A rep for Braun did not respond to a request for comment.