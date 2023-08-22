Report: Taylor Swift Passes On Super Bowl Halftime Show

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Taylor Swift, the reigning Queen of Pop, reportedly declined an offer to perform during the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show, according to a recent report from Hits Daily Double. While Swift’s decision to pass on the high-profile performance opportunity has sparked speculation, it’s suggested that her move could be a strategic negotiating tactic.

Hits Daily Double stated, “Taylor Swift, who would be a logical choice given her mind-blowingly successful year, has supposedly passed. We don’t know if this is just spin from Swift Nation HQ and she wants a big check from the NFL rather than incurring the substantial cost of mounting the show.”

The NFL would undoubtedly benefit from securing Swift, who is currently on her immensely popular ‘Eras’ tour. Pairing the pinnacle of football with one of the hottest touring artists of recent times would likely result in a substantial viewership.

However, Swift’s motivation for declining the opportunity remains unclear. Typically, halftime show performers do not receive direct payment but instead gain massive exposure from the performance. While Rihanna’s halftime performance at Super Bowl LVII reached 121 million viewers this year, Swift’s need for further exposure is debatable, as she continues to sell out stadiums across global markets.

Hits Daily Double also noted the possibility of Jay-Z himself taking the stage. Jay-Z, along with Roc Nation, has played a role in curating the Super Bowl Halftime lineup in recent years. His significant tour as a solo artist concluded in 2017, followed by a joint tour with his wife, Beyonce, the following year. This year marks the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, adding speculation that a trailblazer of the genre could make an appearance.

Despite these speculations, the actual performer for the halftime show likely won’t be revealed until later in the year. Historically, the NFL announces the headliner towards the end of the year. In 2022, Rihanna’s headlining status was confirmed in late September.