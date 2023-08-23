88 Degrees Cancels Its New Jakarta Music Festival

JAKARTA, Indonesia (CelebrityAccess) — Asian-American entertainment company 88rising announced the cancellation of its new 88 Degrees & Rising festival in Jakarta just weeks before the event was set to launch.

The one-day festival was scheduled to take place on September 8th with Rich Brian, Niki, and Warren Hue announced as headliners for the event.

“We are saddened to share that due to unforeseen circumstances, 88 Degrees & Rising Jakarta will not be taking place this year,” 88 Rising announced via social media.

“All tickets will be automatically refunded to [the] point of purchase. We love our fans in Indonesia and can’t wait to bring you a great show in 2024,” the statement continued.

88 Rising is no stranger to the Indonesian music market and staged its Head In The Clouds festival brand in Jakarta at the end of 2022. The event is scheduled to return his fall.