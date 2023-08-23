Round Hill Music Acquires The Influential Canadian Music Company Linus Entertainment

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Round Hill Music, the music publishing company, announced the acquisition of the independent Canadian music company Linus Entertainment.

The deal will bring Linus Entertainment’s repertoire, including the music recording and publishing catalogs of Borealis Records, Mummy Dust Music Ltd, Solid Gold Records, Stony Plain Records, The Children’s Group and True North Records, as well as the distribution company Independent Digital Licensing Agency Inc (IDLA) into the Round Hill fold.

The acquired catalog of over 3,000 songs and 20,000 master recordings includes recordings from the Canadian-American rock band Big Wreck, Canadian legends such as Bruce Cockburn, Stan Rogers, Gordon Lightfoot, and Buffy Sainte-Marie, along with blues-rock singer Colin James and Natalie MacMaster, among others.

The acquisition also includes material from American blues guitarist Ronnie Earl and folk musician Taj Mahal.

“This investment includes some of the most celebrated music and performers to come out of Canada and supports our strategy of investing in and supporting the growth of iconic music. The opportunity Linus Entertainment presented to us was truly a one off and we are very excited to have these incredible Canadian artists included in the Round Hill stable,” stated Josh Gruss, CEO at Round Hill Music LP.

“Having built Linus Entertainment up over the past two decades, now is the right time for us to hand the reins over to a partner that we know will oversee it with passion and care. Round Hill has a strong reputation with an excellent team and we are

confident that the business and, importantly, the music, is in good hands from here,” added Geoff Kulawick, founder of Linus Entertaiment.

Linus Entertainment was advised by Birchmount Capital Partners Inc, Sheppard Brown and Stikeman Elliott while Selverne Bradford PLLC acted on behalf of Round Hill Music.