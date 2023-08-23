Warner Music Canada and Warner Music India Launch A New JV, 91 North

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Canada and Warner Music India are teaming up to launch 91 North Records, a new joint venture aimed at supporting the music of artists of South Asian heritage.

91 North will be led by internationally recognized artist and producer Ikwinder “Ikky” Singh, who has been tapped as the label’s Creative Director.

At launch, the new label’s signings include Canadian-based Punjabi stars Karan Aujla and Jonita Gandhi. Both artists will work closely with Ikky as well as A&R Director, Charlie B.

“I’ve always been fascinated by the blending of Indian and Western sounds into culturally impactful, innovative music. 91 NORTH RECORDS exists to elevate artists pursuing this fusion. Punjabi and South Asian music already competes worldwide, and I’m thrilled to collaborate with emerging talents, showcasing and amplifying what they have to offer. This is no experiment; it’s the future,” Singh stated.

“We’re so excited by the launch of 91 NORTH RECORDS. This venture not only celebrates the musical styles of artists with South Asian heritage but also leverages the market potential of uniting two distinct fan bases to bring this music to the global stage. This is certainly going to be a gamechanger initiative for artists who will now have global support from A&R, marketing, collaborations, and more,” added Joy Mehta, Managing Director, Warner Music India.