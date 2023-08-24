AFM President Tino Gagliardi Joins SoundExchange’s Board Of Directors

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Digital royalty collection society SoundExchange, announced that newly elected American Federation of Music (AFM) president Tino Gagliardi has joined the organization’s Board of Directors.

Gagliardi will replace former AFM president Ray Hair, who retired in July after 11 years on SoundExchange’s board.

“Tino is joining the SoundExchange Board of Directors at a pivotal time for the company and the music industry,” said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. “With his first-hand experience as an artist and expertise representing musicians for over 13 years, we couldn’t be more elated to welcome him to the board.”

“For 20 years, SoundExchange has been at the forefront of advocacy for creators,” said Gagliardi. “It’s an honor to join the Board of Directors and continue the work we’re all so passionate about, which is ensuring creators are paid fairly for their work. I look forward to working with SoundExchange and my fellow board members at a transformational time in the music business.”

A longtime member of the AFM, Gagliardi has served tenures as the union’s Director of Theater, Touring, and Booking; International Representative to the Eastern Territory; and Assistant to the International President.

Prior to joining the AFM national organization, Gagliardi served as president and executive director for over 10 years of AFM Local 802, where he led negotiations for all major music contracts in NYC, including Broadway, the Met Opera, New York Philharmonic, NYC Ballet, among others. In 2015, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio appointed him to the New York City Cultural Affairs Plan Citizens’ Advisory Committee. In his performance career, he has worked as a professional trumpet player.

“During Ray’s time on the Board, we have worked closely together to reshape the landscape of the music industry and level the playing field,” said Huppe. “Ray’s passion for fairness and equality, along with his dedication to the SoundExchange mission, will be missed. But we are confident Tino will continue in that tradition and continue to propel the company forward.”