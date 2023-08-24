Melvins’ Drummer Dale Crover To Miss The Band’s Upcoming Tour For Emergency Spinal Surgery

Just days before the launch of the Melvins’ “Twins of Evil” tour, the band’s drummer Dale Crover announced that he will not be joining his bandmates for the alt-metal band’s upcoming “Twins of Evil” tour due to health issues.

According to a statement from the band, Crover will undergo emergency spine surgery, which will sideline him for several months.

Stepping in for Crover on the drums will be Big Business drummer Coady Willis. Willis, who served as the Melvins’ drummer from 2006 to 2015, also plays in Dale Crover’s side project Altamont.

To support Crover during his recovery, the rest of the Melvins announced plans to dedicate their “Twins of Evil” tour to their ailing drummer.

The tour, which kicks off in Los Angeles on August 24th, features the Japanese experimental rock band Boris.