The Pennsylvania Convention Center Renews With ASM Global

PHILADELPHIA, PA (CelebrityAccess) — The board of directors of the Pennsylvania Convention Center Authority (PCCA) has given the green light to a contract extension that will see ASM Global operate the Pennsylvania Convention Center for the next five years.

The deal, which takes effect on December 1st, continues ASM Global’s oversight of the convention center that began in 2013 with SMG Worldwide and continued through the merger of AEG Facilities and SMG in 2019 that created ASM Global.

“We are pleased to announce the continued partnership between the Pennsylvania Convention Center Authority and ASM Global as the venue-management provider for the Pennsylvania Convention Center,” stated David A. Nasatir, Esq., Chair of the PCCA board.

“The ASM Global team at the Pennsylvania Convention Center is unrivaled in the industry,” remarked John J. McNichol, President and CEO of PCCA.

According to ASM Global, the company plans to introduce a range of innovative designs at select convention centers, starting with the PCCA that will create distinct environments, including immersive LED experiences, rapid-action offerings to expedite business strategies, upgraded VIP lounges, and serene spaces tailored for business connectivity.

ASM Global has already introduced numerous cutting-edge initiatives at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, including the execution of the Customer Satisfaction Agreement in 2014, which streamlined the relationship between the center and its labor unions to enhance productivity, customer focus, and cost-effectiveness. The ASM Global Acts program, another initiative, successfully executed a comprehensive sustainability and social impact plan.

“We’re embarking on the next chapter for the convention landscape, commencing with the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Our aim is to integrate the best features from our stadiums and arenas into our convention centers, creating an unparalleled line of facilities. This transformation will offer a distinctive environment for all our guests, combining business and entertainment seamlessly,” stated Dan Hoffend, Executive Vice President of Convention Centers at ASM Global.