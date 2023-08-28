2024 Is ‘Quitting Time’ For Zach Bryan

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — “Heading South” Singer-songwriter Zach Bryan announced plans for a major tour that will see him visit stadiums and arenas across North America in early 2024.
Bryan’s “Quitting Time” tour kicks off with a pair of shows at the United Center in Chicago on March 6th and 7th and wraps on December 13th and 14th with two shows at the BOK Center in Tulsa.
For the tour, Bryan will be supported by The Middle East, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Turnpike Troubadours, Sheryl Crow, Sierra Ferrell, Matt Maeson, and Levi Turner.
Bryan is touring in support of his self-titled fourth full-length studio album, which he released this week via Warner.
The 16-album track, which was entirely written and produced by Bryan, explores Grammy-nominated singer’s Southern roots and musical influences. The album includes collaborations with Kacey Musgraves, The Lumineers, Sierra Ferrell, and The War and Treaty.
March 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center
March 07 – Chicago, IL – United Center
March 09 – Pittsburgh, PA -PPG Paints Arena
March 10 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
March 12 – State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center
March 14 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
March 15 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
March 17 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
March 18 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
March 20 – Milwaukee, WI -Fiserv Forum
March 22 – Birmingham, AL -Legacy Arena at the BJCC
March 25 – Washington, D.C. Capital One Arena
March 27 – Brooklyn, NY -Barclays Center
March 28 – Brooklyn, NY -Barclays Center
April 26 – Des Moines, IA -Wells Fargo Arena
April 29 – Omaha, NE -CHI Health Center
May 02 – St. Louis, MO -Enterprise Center
May 05 – Greenville, SC -Bon Secours Wellness Arena
May 06 – Greenville, SC -Bon Secours Wellness Arena
May 09 – Knoxville, TN -Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
May 13 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena
May 14 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena
May 17 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
May 18 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
June 07 – Las Vegas, NV -T-Mobile Arena
June 08 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
June 15 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High
June 22 – Columbus, OH – Buckeye Country Superfest
June 26 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium
July 30 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
July 31 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
August 03 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum
August 04 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum
August 07 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field %
August 10 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
August 14 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium
August 17 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium
August 20 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
August 24 – Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium %
August 25 – Grand Forks, ND – Alerus Center
November 17 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
November 18 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
November 20 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
November 22 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome
November 23 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome
November 26 – Portland, OR -Moda Center
November 27 – Portland, OR -Moda Center
November 29 – Sacramento, CAGolden 1 Center
December 03 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
December 04 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
December 06 – Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center
December 07 – Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center
December 13 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
December 14 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center