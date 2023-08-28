2024 Is ‘Quitting Time’ For Zach Bryan

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — “Heading South” Singer-songwriter Zach Bryan announced plans for a major tour that will see him visit stadiums and arenas across North America in early 2024.

Bryan’s “Quitting Time” tour kicks off with a pair of shows at the United Center in Chicago on March 6th and 7th and wraps on December 13th and 14th with two shows at the BOK Center in Tulsa.

For the tour, Bryan will be supported by The Middle East, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Turnpike Troubadours, Sheryl Crow, Sierra Ferrell, Matt Maeson, and Levi Turner.

Bryan is touring in support of his self-titled fourth full-length studio album, which he released this week via Warner.

The 16-album track, which was entirely written and produced by Bryan, explores Grammy-nominated singer’s Southern roots and musical influences. The album includes collaborations with Kacey Musgraves, The Lumineers, Sierra Ferrell, and The War and Treaty.

March 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center

March 07 – Chicago, IL – United Center

March 09 – Pittsburgh, PA -PPG Paints Arena

March 10 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

March 12 – State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center

March 14 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

March 15 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

March 17 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

March 18 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

March 20 – Milwaukee, WI -Fiserv Forum

March 22 – Birmingham, AL -Legacy Arena at the BJCC

March 25 – Washington, D.C. Capital One Arena

March 27 – Brooklyn, NY -Barclays Center

March 28 – Brooklyn, NY -Barclays Center

April 26 – Des Moines, IA -Wells Fargo Arena

April 29 – Omaha, NE -CHI Health Center

May 02 – St. Louis, MO -Enterprise Center

May 05 – Greenville, SC -Bon Secours Wellness Arena

May 06 – Greenville, SC -Bon Secours Wellness Arena

May 09 – Knoxville, TN -Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

May 13 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

May 14 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

May 17 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

May 18 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

June 07 – Las Vegas, NV -T-Mobile Arena

June 08 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

June 15 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High

June 22 – Columbus, OH – Buckeye Country Superfest

June 26 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

July 30 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

July 31 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

August 03 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum

August 04 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum

August 07 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field %

August 10 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

August 14 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

August 17 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium

August 20 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

August 24 – Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium %

August 25 – Grand Forks, ND – Alerus Center

November 17 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

November 18 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

November 20 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

November 22 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

November 23 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

November 26 – Portland, OR -Moda Center

November 27 – Portland, OR -Moda Center

November 29 – Sacramento, CAGolden 1 Center

December 03 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

December 04 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

December 06 – Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center

December 07 – Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center

December 13 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

December 14 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center