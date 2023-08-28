Dying Wish’s Emma Booster Undergoes Surgery Following An Encounter With An Exploding Door

(CelebrityAccess) — Emma Boster, the lead singer of the nu-metal band Dying Wish is recovering after undergoing emergency surgery on her arm.

“It’s been a scary and painful week, but I am OK! Underwent surgery yesterday to repair severed tendons in my right hand. The hard part is over and now I’m committed to a long recovery. So thankful for my partner, friends and family. Look how cooked I was post op lol,” Booster shared in a social media post.

Further down in the thread, she clarified that she sustained the injuries to her arm after a glass shower door at a hotel they were staying at exploded.

Booster shared images of both the aftermath and the exploding shower door on social media.

The band’s next album, Symptoms Of Survival, is due on Sharptone Records on November 3rd and will come amidst the band’s first headlining tour which is scheduled to get underway in Santa Cruz on October 20th.