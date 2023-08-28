Elton John Briefly Hospitalized After Suffering A Fall

MONACO (CelebrityAccess) — Sir Elton John is reportedly recovering at home after he was briefly hospitalized following a fall at his home near Monaco.

According to the BBC, John, who is 76, was transported to the orthopedic department of the Princess Grace hospital center in Monaco where he was treated for minor injuries.

A spokesperson told the BBC that John was admitted after suffering a “slip yesterday (Sunday) at his home in the south of France.”

“Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure,” the statement added, noting that Sir Elton was immediately discharged following checkups and his now “back at home and in good health.”

John has been spending the summer in Southern France with his husband David Furnish after completing his epic “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour in July.

The tour marked John’s retirement from his life as a touring artist, though he has not ruled out continuing to make music or occasional one-off shows.