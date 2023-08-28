Florence Welch Reveals She Recently Had Life-Saving Surgery

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Florence + the Machine lead singer Florence Welch recently revealed she underwent emergency life-saving surgery.

In a letter to her fans posted on social media, the singer/songwriter says, “I had to have emergency surgery for reasons I don’t really feel strong enough to go into yet, but it saved my life. She also mentioned that she “maybe not jumping so much” and that her “feet are fine.”

The announcement comes six days after she canceled her Rock en Seine (Paris) and Zurich Open Air Festival appearance. You can take a look at the statement in full below.

Welch also revealed an X-ray showing she was “dancing on a broken foot” a few days before the announcement of her surgery. She initially broke her foot during a performance at the O2 Arena in London in November and had to postpone tour dates, leaving her “heartbroken.”

In her statement, she promised to return to the Dance Fever tour for the final two dates in Lisbon and Malaga in September.