Shakira To Receive The MTV Video Vanguard Award For 2023

NEWARK, NJ (CelebrityAccess) — Colombian recording artist Shakira has been announced as the 2023 recipient of the MTV Video Vanguard Award.

The Grammy-winning singer will accept the award during the Video Music Awards ceremony, which will air live from Newark’s Prudential Center Sept. 12th at 8 p.m. ET.

A four-time VMA winner with more than 30 VMA nominations to her name, Shakira is lined up to perform at this year’s VMAs and has also been nominated for “Best Collaboration,” “Best Latin” (2x) and “Artist of the Year.”

Shakira will be the first South American artist to be honored with the Video Vanguard Award since it was established in 1984.