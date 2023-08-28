Simon Melhus Joins Denmark Promoter CSB Island Entertainment As Marketing Manager

FANOE, DENMARK (vip-booking) – Simon Melhus will assume the responsibility for the Danish company CSB Island Entertainment’s (CSB) public relations and marketing strategy – working closely alongside Co-CEOs Carsten Svoldgaard and Kenneth Svoldgaard.

This encompasses the comprehensive branding of CSB as a show promoter and the planning and execution of marketing campaigns for its diverse roster of artists and shows. The expansion is a result of the increased number of CSB show productions and events, which means the company needs a dedicated employee for this position.

“I am very happy to become part of the CSB family. Show promoters rarely get involved in their shows and artists and take responsibility to the same extent as CSB. I find this super inspiring, and I look forward to help making the company and the brand more visible in the future. I’m sure that a very exciting journey awaits us with major events all over the world,” said Melhus.

Melhus joins CSB equipped with a master’s degree in Analytical Journalism and several years of experience communicating music, art, culture, and fashion. His previous roles included Marketing Manager at the former music venue Tobakken and freelance Journalist at Fashion Forum, an independent media outlet within the Copenhagen Fashion Week organization.