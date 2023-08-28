US Congress Launches Historic Stadium Caucus to Protect The Nation’s Historic Sports Venues

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — US Representatives Garret Graves (R–Louisiana) and Mark Pocan (D–Wisconsin) announced the launch of the Historic Stadium Caucus, bringing together a bipartisan group of legislators who will work to protect and enhance historic stadiums in the U.S.

“Historic stadiums, like Camp Randall Stadium where the University of Wisconsin-Madison Badgers play, serve a vital role in our communities,” said Rep. Pocan, who represents Wisconsin’s 2nd Congressional District. “Not only are they where memories are made and young people get inspired to play sports, but they’re often hubs of economic activity. We must do everything we can to protect these iconic venues in our communities. I’m glad to join Representative Graves in forming the bipartisan Historic Stadiums Caucus and look forward to the work we’ll accomplish together.”

The mission of the Caucus is to assist representatives of historic stadiums, as well as the venue’s fans – in ensuring the stadiums can stay up-to-date with the latest technological advancements and security measures, as well as environmental practices, all while preserving their rich historical legacy.

The list of historical stadiums that the caucus will focus on includes the University of Penn’s Franklin Field, which opened in 1895; The Rose Bowl Stadium, which first opened in 1922 and has hosted five Super Bowl games, gold medal matches for two Olympic Games with a third coming to the venue in 2028, two FIFA World Cup Finals, the 1982 Army-Navy Game, UCLA Football since 1982, and the annual Rose Bowl Game since 1923.

The list also includes the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, which will host its third Olympic Games in 2028 after hosting in 1932 and 1984; and Wisconsin’s Camp Randall Stadium, which first opened in 1924.

“Historic stadiums like the Rose Bowl have been the backbone of American sports and entertainment for over a century, but their viability and continued operations are in jeopardy with the evolving landscape and expectations of modern-day sports and entertainment,” said Jens Weiden, General Manager, and Chief Executive Officer of the Rose Bowl Stadium. “History is the soul of these stadiums, and they hold a special place in the heart of our communities as valuable engines for economic impact and emergency preparedness. We thank Representatives Graves and Pocan for their leadership in the formation of the Historic Stadium Caucus and are grateful to the other members who have joined the caucus. The Rose Bowl has been a critical voice and a leader in the need for the Historic Stadium Caucus. We believe the launch of the caucus will be a crucial step forward in protecting these iconic venues from being overshadowed and will undoubtedly work towards the appropriate preservation and infrastructure necessities that can continue to energize their existence.”

The full list of stadiums participating in the caucus at launch

Beaver Stadium (Penn State University, State College, Pennsylvania),

Camp Randall Stadium (University of Wisconsin, Madison, Wisconsin),

Cotton Bowl (Dallas, Texas),

Davis Wade Stadium (Mississippi State University, Starkville, Mississippi),

Franklin Field (University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania),

Husky Stadium (University of Washington, Seattle, Washington),

Jordan-Hare Stadium (Auburn University, Auburn, Alabama),

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California),

Memorial Stadium (University of California, Berkeley, California),

Memorial Stadium (University of Illinois, Champaign, Illinois),

Memorial Stadium (Clemson University, Clemson, South Carolina),

Nippert Stadium (University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, Ohio),

Rose Bowl Stadium (Pasadena, California),

SJSU Spartan Stadium (San Jose State University, San Jose, California),

Tiger Stadium (Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana),

Vaught–Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field (University of Mississippi, Oxford, Mississippi),

Wallace Wade Stadium (Duke University, Durham, North Carolina), and

Yale Bowl (Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut).