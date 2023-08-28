Warner Music China Signs Chinese Icon Elva Hsiao

BEIJING (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music China announced the expansion of its artist roster with the addition of Chinese R&B pioneer Elva Hsiao.

As part of the deal, WMC will seek to expand Hsiao’s fan base, both in the Mandarin-speaking world and with international audiences.

Hsiao is one of the leading Mandarin language artists in modern Chinese history, with sixteen albums to her name and record-breaking sales.

During her career, Hsiao earned the IFPI’s Top Global Chinese Album Sales Artist Award, World Music Award for the World’s Best Selling Chinese Artist, and was invited to perform at the Grammys in 2011.

She’s also made a name for herself in films, including the Hong Kong action series “Infernal Affairs.”

“I am excited to be partnering with Warner Music and I believe we’ll accomplish wonderful things together. I look forward to making great music and joining forces with the fantastic team to showcase my work to new fans from around Greater China,” Hsiao stated.

“Elva Hsiao is a unique talent who has made a significant cultural impact. She is also a megastar whose music resonates across the region. We are delighted to welcome her to the Warner Music family and feel honored that she’s entrusted us to help her continue to build her successful career,” added Jonathan Serbin and Chris Gobalakrishna, Co-Presidents of Warner Music Asia in a joint statement.