WME Acquires True Grit Talent Agency

AUSTIN, TX (CelebrityAccess) — WME announced the acquisition of Austin-based True Grit Talent Agency, including the agency’s entire roster which includes country artists such as Cody Jinks, Charles Wesley Godwin, Whitey Morgan, Ward Davis, and Dexter and The Moonrocks.

As part of the acquisition, the team at True Grit, including Austin-based agents Mike Krug, Carrie Creasey, and Shelby Vanek, will join WME.

“We are very excited that what we do caught the eye of a company like WME,” Krug said. “We are proud of all we have built here in Austin and know that joining WME will create exponentially more opportunities for our clients.”

“We’ve long admired the business and roster that True Grit has developed, and we are excited to bring their artists and the team into the WME family and expand WME’s footprint in Austin,” said Jay Williams, WME Partner and Nashville office co-head.

The financial details of the deal, which was first reported by Billboard, were not announced.