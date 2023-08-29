Berlin Prosecutors Drop Sexual Assault Investigation Into Rammstein’s Till Lindemann

BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) — Officials in Berlin announced that it has dropped sexual misconduct investigations into Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann, citing a lack of evidence.

Lindemann, who is 60, was accused of sexual misconduct after Shelby Lynn, a 24-year-old fan from Northern Ireland, alleged that she was drugged and awoke with mysterious bruises after a Rammstein concert in Lithuania in May.

Following Lynn’s allegations, several other women came forward with accusations of their own against Lindemann.

On Tuesday, Berlin’s prosecutor’s office announced that they would not be pursuing charges, citing a lack of evidence.

“The evaluation of the available evidence — above all the press reports that refer to anonymous whistleblowers, as well as the additional questioning of witnesses — has not produced any indications that the accused has carried out sexual acts on women against their will, administered disabling substances or exploited a power imbalance towards underage sexual partners in order to persuade them to have sex,” the Prosecutors’ office said in a statement.

Proceedings against Rammstein’s former tour manager, who was accused of allegedly leading young women backstage at concerts, have also been discontinued.

“The rapid termination of investigative proceedings by the Berlin state prosecutor’s office shows that there is insufficient evidence that our client allegedly committed sexual offenses,” an attorney for Lindemann told The Guardian.

Rammstein is one of Germany’s most high-profile international acts, with album sales topping 20 million.