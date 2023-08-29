DWP Announces The Schedule And Culinary Lineup For Bourbon & Beyond 2023

LOUISVILLE, KY (CelebrityAccess) — With the gates set to open at the 2023 edition of Bourbon & Beyond, festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents detailed the daily music schedule for this year, as well as the lineup for culinary and bourbon programming.

Scheduled for September 14-17 at Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, the festival’s lineup includes Brandi Carlile and Billy Strings on Thursday, The Killers and Duran Duran on Friday, The Black Keys and The Black Crowes on Saturday. For Sunday, Bruno Mars and

For the festival’s Monogram Culinary Stage DWP announced hosts Chef Chris Santos (Chopped), Chef Edward Lee (The Mind of a Chef) and Chef Amanda Freitag (Top Chef, Chopped). They will be joined by chef personalities including Darnell “SuperChef” Ferguson (Louisville native, Food Network’s Superchef Grudge Match), Sara Bradley (Top Chef contestant), and special guest Joe Kwon of Avett Brothers, among others.

Bourbon expert Chris Blandford has been tapped host The Bourbon Experience on the Kentucky Venues Bourbon Stage. He will be joined by special guests such as bourbon expert Fred Minnick, Chef Amanda Freitag, actors Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley (behind Brother’s Bond Bourbon), actor Graham McTavish (Outlander, Men in Kilts), singer Wayne Newton, country music artist Hailey Whitters and more.

