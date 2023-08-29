Jack Antonoff Announces Management, JV With Jamie Oborne & Signs Global Deals With UMPG and Dirty Hit

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Multi-Grammy winner Jack Antonoff, the frontman of the band Bleachers and long-time Taylor Swift collaborator (co-writing 11 tracks from her Midnights album), has inked a global publishing and admin deal with Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) – ending his long-term agreement with Sony Music Publishing.

In addition, Antonoff revealed he’s inked a deal with Jamie Oborne, the UK-based artist manager and label owner of both Dirty Hit (label) and All On Red (management). The in-demand songwriter and producer will be managed by Oborne / All On Red, as will his band, Bleachers.

Finally, Antonoff and Oborne have entered into a joint venture (jv), as Antonoff will now launch a label to sign other artists in tandem with Oborne. The band has signed to Dirty Hit.

Antonoff released a statement the day of the announcement: “very proud to be working with Jamie and his entire team – we’ve known each other for some time now, and our connection has deeply inspired me. have loved everything he has been creating from afar and love the perspective he has on what I do. feeling wild excitement for everything in the works, i’m just ready to be driving around playing my new records and dreaming about new ideas with Jamie. feels so special and rare to be supported like this, and just very grateful our paths crossed. send love and excitement xx.”

Jennifer Knoepfle, UMPG Executive Vice President and Co-Head of A&R, said: “Jack is honestly one of one. To continue being his publisher is an honor we don’t take for granted. He’s even more creative and prolific than when I first met him over a decade ago – and that’s saying a lot! I look forward to this next chapter for him with UMPG by his side.”

Antonoff has collaborated with Lana Del Rey, The 1975, Diana Ross, Lorde, St. Vincent, Florence + The Machine and Kevin Abstract.