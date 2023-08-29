The House Of Blues Music Forward Foundation Announces Multiple Fundraisers As Part Of Its 30th Anniversary

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The House of Blues Music Forward Foundation, a national non-profit focused on helping aspiring young future music industry professionals, will mark its 30th anniversary this year with a pair of fundraising events.

The Foundation’s 30th Anniversary activities officially kick off on October 1st when they host the annual Music Forward Brunch at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The Brunch will honor music industry figures who are effectiving positive change in their communities and the world around them. Guests will enjoy a brunch buffet curated by James Beard Award-Winning chef Suzanne Goin and restauranteur Caroline Styne and have the opportunity to meet and enjoy performances from some of Music Forward’s alums.

On October 2nd, Music Forward will host its inaugural Celebrity Golf Classic at El Caballero Country Club, one of the most exclusive golf courses in Los Angeles.

Players will have the opportunity to meet youth from Music Forward Foundation programs on-site as they enjoy a competitive round of golf. Following the tournament, golfers, sponsors, guests, and friends will be welcome to stay for dinner, cocktails, and a live performance.

“I am very proud of this organization’s thirty-year history of uplifting communities through music, guiding young peoples’ creative career paths, and setting the stage for a vibrant, inclusive music industry,” says Nurit Smith, Music Forward Foundation Executive Director. “We extend our gratitude to our industry, philanthropic, and educational partners who have joined our mission to empower the next generation to thrive.”

Over the past three decades, Music Forward Foundation has pursued its mission of transforming young lives and inspiring the next generation of music professionals. To date, the organization has served over one million young people and provided more than $42 million in scholarships, workforce opportunities, relief funds, and more.

Each year, the organization leverages its significant network to impact more than 16,000 individuals nationwide.

Acclaimed artists like Phoebe Bridgers, Trombone Shorty and Alexander Andre are recipients of Music Forward Foundation scholarships, while performers such as Fitz and the Tantrums, Kahlid, Sophia Carlson, Lauren Diagle, Noah Cyrus, Martina McBride, Carlos Santana, Julia Michaels, have served as Ambassadors for the Foundation.

“Live Nation has backed Music Forward since day one, and we congratulate them on 30 years of helping youth discover and build careers in live music. The industry is growing and diversifying faster than ever, which means there are even more opportunities to support the next generation and we look forward to continuing our work together,” says Michael Rapino, President and CEO, Live Nation Entertainment.