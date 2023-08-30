Eric Johanson Signs With TKA

BOSTON (CelebrityAccess) — The Kurland Agency announced the signing of guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter Eric Johanson for representation.

Johanson, who was inspired by blues legends such as Freddie King and Robert Johnson, successfully fuses traditional blues with elements of hard rock, Americana, and New Orleans funk.

His music resonates with fans and his last four releases have cracked the top ten on the Billboard blues charts, including his latest, The Deep and the Dirty, which reached #1.

At TKA, Johnson will be represented by veteran talent exec Jack Randall.