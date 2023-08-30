Jenn Yacoubian And Stacy Vee Named EVPs At Goldenvoice

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — AEG Presents announced that veteran talent and festival buyers Jenn Yacoubian and Stacy Vee have been named as Executive Vice Presidents at Coachella promoter, Goldenvoice.

In their newly elevated role at the concert and festival promoter, the two will oversee Goldenvoice’s booking department and will both continue in their roles as talent buyers for their respective festivals and venues.

In their new roles, Vee and Yacoubian will report directly to Paul Tollett, President of Goldenvoice.

Vee joined Goldenvoice in 2002 and currently oversees booking and producing the company’s Stagecoach and Just Like Heaven festivals, as well as consults on other festivals and events for Goldenvoice. She currently sits on the board of the Country Music Association and is regularly included on Billboard’s Country Power Players and Women in Music lists.

“It is a privilege to play such an important part in the ongoing growth, creative strategy, and success at Goldenvoice,” said Stacy Vee, “I am inspired by the people and culture around me every day and look forward to continuing to push boundaries in a leadership role at this company.”

Yacoubian joined Goldenvoice in 2009 and currently serves as national touring talent buyer and the primary talent buyer for the Greek Theatre Los Angeles and Splash House festival. She is also a member of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival booking team and serves as producer and booker for the Los Angeles festival Cruel World. In her new role, she will continue in her current duties as well as booking one-offs in the Los Angeles region, Goldenvoice said.

“Goldenvoice is a company that has endlessly supported my creativity and career growth,” said Jenn Yacoubian, “I am beyond honored, and excited, to be in a position of leadership, where I now get the opportunity to support and nurture the next generation of rising stars at GV.”