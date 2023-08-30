Jim Holt Set To Receive Hall of Fame Honor With The International Festivals & Events Association

MEMPHIS (CelebrityAccess) – Veteran industry leader and President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Memphis in May International Festival, Jim Holt, has been chosen for the prestigious Hall of Fame with the International Festivals & Events Association (IFEA).

“The International Festivals & Events Association is pleased to announce the induction of one of the festival and event industry’s finest professionals into the IFEA Hall of Fame – James L. Holt, CFEE, President & CEO of the Memphis in May International Festival in Memphis, TN, USA,” said the IFEA in announcing the honor.

The IFEA Hall of Fame recognizes those outstanding individuals who, through their exceptional work and achievements, have made a significant contribution to the Festivals and Events Industry and an impactful difference in the communities they serve.

Induction into the Hall of Fame is considered the highest of industry honors. Selected from a group of his industry peers, Holt joins the prestigious ranks of 64 others inducted into the Hall of Fame along with industry leaders from Pasadena Tournament of Roses, Macy’s Parades & Events, Kentucky Derby Festival, Rotterdam Festivals, Pro Football Hall of Fame, Zambelli Fireworks, Indy 500 Fest and Ottawa’s National Capital Commission.

“Under Jim’s leadership, Memphis in May was catapulted into the national and international spotlight,” said Leigh Shockey, Memphis in May Board Chair, “So Jim’s induction into the IFEA Hall of Fame is a fitting tribute recognizing his decades of leadership in the industry and his accomplishments as our leader at the Memphis in May International Festival.”

Jim will be honored at the 66th Annual IFEA Convention in Texas, where he will be presented with his award during the IFEA Awards Luncheon on Wednesday (October 11).