MNRK Music Group Welcomes Songwriter & Producer Pressplayy To Management Roster

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – MNRK Music Group has added Los Angeles-based producer and songwriter Shawn Mackey, aka Pressplayy, to its producer and songwriter management roster.

Pressplay boasts production and co-writes for Jeremih, Jadakiss, Quavo, Paty Cantú, Sofia Reyes, Blueface, Chris Brown, E40, Jeezy, and others. He also has a producer partnership with Grammy-winning songwriter Mally Mall, which produced hits for notable artists such as Akon, Justin Bieber, Quavo, and Roy Woods.

Most recently, Pressplayy was selected amongst a group of influential producers to collaborate on the late, legendary artist DMX’s gospel album. The album will contain all original, never-before-heard vocals from DMX.

MNRK CEO and President Chris Taylor says, “We are honored that PressPlayy is entrusting us with his career. He’s an incredible talent that the rest of the world is going to be hearing a lot from in the coming days.”

Pressplayy says, “As a producer, it’s more than just making music; it’s about leaving a lasting impression for generations to come. I’m so excited to join MNRK and the team and roster they are building. TTP.”

MNRK’s burgeoning producer and songwriter management division is part of a larger, globally focused management arm of the company. The division also includes legendary, 7-time Grammy winner Daniel Lanois; multi-platinum producers Likeminds; producer Daddy Kev; and esteemed songwriters Joelle James, Bee-B, OG Bobby Billions, Diana Gordon, among others.