Danny Wimmer Presents Announces New Hires

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Independent concert and festival promoter Danny Wimmer Presents, the company behind festival brands such as Aftershock and Bourbon & Beyond announced a slate of new hires.

Elizabeth Harsh, a seasoned veteran in the industry, with over 17 years of expertise working with consumer brands such as Ticketmaster, The Walt Disney Company, and Fiji Water, has been named as Executive Vice President of Brand and Experience.

In her new role at DWP, Harsh will focus on developing strategic partnerships and planning as well as developing fan-facing experiences across DWP’s portfolio of events in coordination with brand partners.

Johnny Firecloud, with a background in music journalism, event production, and content strategy at companies including Crave and StackCommerce, has been named Director of Digital Communications. In his new role, he will be tasked with developing images and storytelling across multiple platforms for DWP’s live event experiences.

Anson Li has been named Director of Insights and will lead DWP’s data analytics division. He brings more than a decade of relevant marketing experience to his new role, including helping to bring more than 2 million new customers in under 1.5 years for streaming brands at Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Britten Stephenson has been appointed as DWP’s Guest Services Manager. In her new role, Stephenson will collaborate across departments to develop and implement an exceptional guest service program with a focus on VIP experiences and created premium fan moments. Stephenson, who is originally from Southern California, is now based in Knoxville, Tennessee.