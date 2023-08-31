Live Show Review: Koe Wetzel, Dylan Wheeler & Wade Bowen – BankPlus Amphithaeter at Snowden Grove

Live Show Review

Koe Wetzel and Friends Bring the House Down

Artist & Support: Koe Wetzel / Dylan Wheeler / Wade Bowen

Tour: “The Road to Hell – Paso Pt. 2”

Venue: BankPlusAmphitheater at Snowden Grove, Southaven, MS

SOUTHAVEN, MS (CelebrityAccess) – It was a hot summer night at the BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove when, at 7 pm – the first act took the Mississippi stage for the Live Nation-produced Koe Wetzel “The Road to Hell Paso Pt. 2” tour.

The music kicked off at 7:30 pm with temps in the nineties, which did not deter the entire house crowd from packing the newly renovated amphitheater. BankPlus recently underwent a $10 million renovation, increasing its previous 3,900 capacity to 9,800, tripling its bathroom and concession capacity, and adding new south and west entrance gates.

After Dylan Wheeler and Wade Bowen had brought the crowd to their feet – the air had cooled to the mid-eighties as Wetzel took the stage. With plenty of cowboy boots and hats as far as the eye could see, the genre-bending rocker did not disappoint – kicking the show off with a song the whole crowd sang. His unique blend of rock, country, and blues set the tone for a high-energy show, with the amphitheater shaking the rest of the night.

The stage and lights were a show of their own, highlighting the rocker and his crew skimming the tops of the heads of the buzzing crowd as the lights stretched out into the darkness. On stage was anything but dark, from the brightly lit backdrop to the full moon projected behind the band. Koe Wetzel was anything but a lone wolf that night, but he definitely hooted, hollered, and howled for us all.

Photos and Review: Mark Jackson/CelebrityAccess