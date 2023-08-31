Warner Music China Strikes Album Deal With Chinese Superstar Lay Zhang

BEIJING (CelebrityAccess) – Warner Music China announced today that it has signed a deal to distribute the next album by Lay Zhang, a multifaceted Chinese artist, producer, actor, and dancer who is also the CEO of Chromosome Entertainment. The launch ceremony of the strategic partnership took place at Warner Record’s headquarters in Los Angeles (LA), marking the start of an exciting alliance.

Zhang is one of the biggest superstars in Greater China. He has captivated audiences worldwide with his exceptional talent. His journey in the entertainment industry began in 2005 as a finalist in the talent competition Star Academy. Then in 2008, he was chosen to be a trainee at SM Entertainment, one of the biggest entertainment companies in Korea.

He made his debut in 2012 as a member of South Korean-Chinese boyband EXO, mesmerizing audiences with his outstanding vocals, dance skills, and magnetic stage presence. Since embarking on his solo career, Lay has achieved remarkable success, topping charts and winning numerous accolades, including Best Male Singer, Best Album of the Year, Best Dance Performance, Best Producer, and Artist of the Year from some of the most prestigious award ceremonies in the region.

Most recently Zhang sold out within seconds a two-day concert boasting 30,000 attendees in Beijing, China. Zhang’s immense popularity and artistic achievements have firmly established him as one of China’s most versatile artists. His talent and dedication have earned him recognition and success not only in the music industry, but also in other areas. He ranked fifth on the Forbes China Celebrity 100 list and has become a familiar face in Chinese TV dramas and films.

His recent film, No More Bets, where he is the lead actor, has been breaking records and has surpassed US $410 million at the Chinese box office. This accomplishment further reinforces his position as a prominent figure in the film industry.

Zhang said: “I am delighted about this album distribution deal with Warner Music China. I deeply appreciate Warner Music’s global influence and the possibilities it presents. Working with such a prestigious label provides an incredible opportunity to bring my music to fans worldwide. I am eager to share my new songs with a broader audience, and this collaboration marks an exciting chapter in my musical journey.”

Jonathan Serbin and Chris Gobalakrishna, Co-Presidents of Warner Music Asia, stated: “Lay is an exceptional and extraordinary superstar who has made significant impact in the music industry. His remarkable talent, charisma, and versatility set him apart, and we have confidence in his tremendous potential as we launch him onto the global stage. We are honoured that he has chosen us to introduce his new music to audiences all around the world.”

Sherry Tan, Managing Director of Warner Music China, added: “We are delighted to work with Lay on this strategic partnership. Leveraging our extensive global network and expertise, we are committed to bringing his music to fans across the globe, both loyal and new, showcasing the captivating voice of Chinese singers to the world.”

This album distribution deal with Zhang marks another chapter for Warner Music China, demonstrating the label’s commitment to working with exceptional talent.