Comedy & Music Duo Austin & Colin Sign Deal With BMG/BBR Music Group

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – BMG/BBR Music Group announces the signing of dynamic comedy/music duo Austin & Colin, marking a significant expansion into the world of entertainment. The announcement coincides with the release of Guilt Tippin’, the uproarious comedic masterpiece tackling the excessive guilt of inappropriate tipping in a post-COVID world. Delivering a catchy anthem that will leave you laughing and questioning societal conventions, Guilt Tippin’ by Austin & Colin is available now.

Austin & Colin have built a reputation for their comedic chemistry, bridging the gap between comedy and music, delivering side-splitting sketches and satirical commentary. With a combined passion for laughter and a knack for capturing the absurdities of everyday life, the duo has amassed a dedicated fanbase online anchored by over six million views on their “Welcome To Nashville” series.

“We are thrilled to unleash the incredibly creative breakout comedic and music duo Austin & Colin to the world. This song ‘Guilt Tippin’’ is just the beginning of a new chapter at BMG,” said Peter Strickland, General Manager at BMG. “Personally, I’m still waiting on my team jacket.”

“We’re thrilled to be joining the BMG family and can’t wait to work with their talented team to take our music to the next level!” says Austin & Colin. “It’s a dream come true that the wonderful people at BMG believe in our wild vision to bring joy and laughter to the world, and we cannot wait to reach new heights together.”