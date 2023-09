GLASGOW (CelebrityAccess) — The Scottish indie rock band Snow Patrol announced that longtime drummer Jonny Quinn and bassist Paul Wilson have exited the group.

Snow Patrol broke the news to fans via social media and followed it up with a pair of emotional tributes to their colleagues.

According to the post, Snow Patrol will continue as a band following the exit of Quinn and Wilson, with Gary Lightbody, Nate Connolly, and Johnny McDaid still in the lineup and a new album anticipated in 2024.