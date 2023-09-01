Taylor Swift’s Concert Film Generates Record-Breaking Advance Sales For AMC

LEAWOOD, Kan. (CelebrityAccess) — Taylor Swift’s concert film documenting her ‘Eras’ tour has landed with a big splash at AMC theaters, raking in record-breaking single-day advanced ticket sales for the theatrical presenter.

On Friday, AMC reported that the ticket sales for the film grossed an impressive $26 million in just three hours.

The previous record holder for single-day advanced ticket sales was “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which earned a paltry $16.9 million in a single day in 2021.

To meet the overwhelming demand, AMC has responded by adding extra showtimes and expanding theater capacities where possible to accommodate as many fans as they can.

AMC theaters will host at least four showings a day from Thursday through Sunday at AMC theaters throughout North America, offering fans a chance to relive the excitement of Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ tour.