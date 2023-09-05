Amuse Debuts New AI-Powered Self-Mastering Service

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (CelebrityAccess) — Swedish music distributor and artist discovery platform Amuse announced the debut of its new AI self-mastering service, Master Your Music.

Available to all Amuse artists through the company’s app, users can leverage the power of artificial intelligence to create a master for their music.

The service is powered by Norwegian music-tech start-up Masterchannel and at least at the start, will cost users just $5 to master a song.

Amuse is no stranger to the use of A.I. and the company currently utilizes A.I. in both their proprietary technology for talent discovery, and to determine advances based on future streams and royalties, the company stated.

“At Amuse we strongly believe in leveling the playing field for artists. Having already made music distribution more accessible than ever, we are thrilled to now be able to offer a simple and accessible way of getting your tracks mastered through us, as well. Another big step towards giving our artists access to all of the tools they need to grow their careers,” said Erik Ljungqvist, CPO at Amuse.