Timothy Xu Named CEO Of UMG China

LOS ANGELES & BEIJING (CelebrityAccess) — Universal Music Greater China announced the appointment of noted industry executive Timothy Xu as Chairman & CEO of its Greater China division, which includes UMG’s operations in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

Xu, who is stepping into the vacancy left by the retirement of longstanding UMG China Chairman, Sunny Chang and officially assumed his new duties effective, September 4th.

Xu joins UMGC from the independent Chinese music company Taihe Group, but he has previously served as Chairman & CEO, Greater China at Sony Music Entertainment for four years and held senior roles at EMI Music & EMI Music Publishing China and Warner Music China, among others.

In addition to his duties at UMGC, Xu currently represents China’s music sector as Vice-Chairman, China Music Industry Committee of CADPA (CMIC), Co-Founder and Chairman of China’s Music Industry Committee Music Awards (CMA), Deputy Director of Emerging Music Group Working Committee, China’s Chinese Musicians Association and as a consultant for the Digital Music Working Committee, China Audio-Video and Digital Publishing Association.

“I am thrilled to welcome Timothy to lead our operations in Greater China. He’s a real music exec, given his deep experience generating creative and commercial success in the region. I’m confident Timothy be instrumental as we continue to drive growth in the exciting and vibrant Chinese music market,” stated UMG CEO and Chairman Sir Lucian Grainge.

“Having worked together in the past, Timothy’s unique and versatile experience across the sector will bring new opportunities to expand all areas of our business operations within Greater China, whilst also accelerating our focus on introducing Chinese music, culture, and artist talent to new markets and audiences around the world,” added Adam Granite, UMG’s Executive Vice-President, Market Development.

“I am delighted to join Universal Music Group as Chairman & CEO of Greater China as we look to further establish the company as a dynamic and innovative leader in China’s music ecosystem. I would like to thank both Sir Lucian Grainge, and Adam for the opportunity to join the world’s leading music company, and for sharing my big ambitions for UMG’s future business development, and artist success across the region (and beyond),” noted Timothy Xu.