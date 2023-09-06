Canadian Singer-Songwriter Bruce Guthro, Dead At 62

CAPE BRETON (CelebrityAccess) — Bruce Guthro, a Canadian singer-songwriter who was best known as the frontman for the Scottish rock band Runrig has died. He was 62.

His death was announced by former bandmate Pete Wishart.

‘He was just the nicest person you could ever hope to meet and a joy to perform with. An exceptional singer, musician, and song writer taken far too soon. We are going to miss him,’ he said.

According to the CBC, Guthro died on Tuesday evening from complications of cancer.

Born in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, Guthro served as the frontman for the Celtic rock band Runrig from 1998 until the group retired in 2018, following a sold out tour of Europe.

He also pursued a career as a solo artist, recording seven albums under his own name, including 1998’s “Of Your Son” which reached #6 on the Canadian country chart.

More recently, he hosted songwriter circles that featured both established and developing artists in an environment that fostered storytelling.

“Cape Breton’s Bruce Guthro sang like an angel,” says CelebrityAccess senior writer Larry LeBlanc. “Anyone in roots music in Canada knows of him being that his influence was enormous as a songwriter and as an artist. He recorded as a solo artist for MCA Canada, and EMI Canada in the 1990s, and went onto to be lead vocalist for the Scottish rock band Runrig from 1998, until the group retired in 2018. He received several East Coast Music Awards, and hosted the Canadian TV show “Songwriters Circle.” Bruce was one of the reasons why I looked forward each year visiting Atlantic Canada for music industry conference while I was writing for Billboard.”

He is survived by his wife, Kim Anderson-Guthro, and two children, Jodi and Dylan Guthro.