BandLab Adds Free Music Distribution, Members Keep 100% Of Royalties

(hypebot) – BandLab has added free digital music distribution for its paying members alongside a growing list of music creation and marketing tools.

BandLab touts 60 million registered users for its free DAW and mastering app.

Membership in BandLab costs $14.95 per month, but artists retain 100% of ownership and royalties in addition to free distribution. BandLab membership also includes a growing list of performance, mentorship, and networking opportunities and marketing tools, including Fan Reach, a feature that lets fans subscribe to personalized updates and exclusive content from artists.

Both Kevin Breuner and Chris Robley recently joined BandLab from the artist services side of CD Baby, so we expect more new services and opportunities in the coming months.

More On BandLab’s Free Music Distribution

What happens to your music if you choose not to pay after the free trial or renew your monthly membership?

Your music will remain available on all platforms, but the payout will become 80% of the royalties due.

What streaming services does BandLab distribute to?

7Digital

Amazon

Apple Music

Deezer

Facebook Audio Library

Facebook Fingerprinting

Gracenote

iHeartRadio

KkBox

LINE Music

Mixcloud

Napster

Pandora

Peloton

Resso

SoundCloud

Spotify

Tencent

TIDAL

TikTok

YouTube Music & Content ID

Learn more about BandLab’s free distribution here.

