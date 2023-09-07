CMA Announces Nominees For The 57th Annual CMA Awards With Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson & More

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The Country Music Association (CMA) has announced nominees for the 57th Annual CMA Awards, with Lainey Wilson topping the list with nine nominations. The upcoming awards show is set to be hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning and will broadcast live from Nashville on Wednesday (November 8) at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

Other top nominees include first-time nominee Jelly Roll with five nominations, while Luke Combs and HARDY collect four nominations each. Jordan Davis, Ashley McBryde, producer/mix engineer Joey Moi, songwriter/producer Jordan Schmidt, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen and musician/producer Derek Wells secure three nominations apiece. Vying for the night’s highest honor, reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Combs is nominated again in the category alongside Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Wallen and Wilson.

First-time CMA Awards nominees include Mason Allen, Trannie Anderson, Renee Blair, Michael H. Brauer, Katelyn Brown, Zach Bryan, Tracy Chapman, Josh Ditty, David Fanning, Nicki Fletcher, Greylan James, Jelly Roll, Paul Jenkins, Gena Johnson, Chase McGill, Cameron Montgomery, Megan Moroney, Austin Nivarel, Eivind Nordland, John Osborne, Hunter Phelps, David Ray Stevens, Patrick Tohill, Alysa Vanderheym, The War And Treaty, Hailey Whitters, Ben Williams, Dallas Wilson, and Charlie Worsham.

LAINEY WILSON – NINE NOMINATIONS

Reigning Female Vocalist and New Artist of the Year Wilson makes CMA Awards history yet again, becoming the only artist to top the nominations list in her first two appearances on the Final Ballot. In 2022, Wilson topped the nominations list with six nods as a first-time nominee. She now ties Merle Haggard and Miranda Lambert with nine nominations in a single year (Alan Jackson holds the record with 10 nominations in 2002).

JELLY ROLL – FIVE NOMINATIONS

Jelly Roll lands five nominations as a first-time nominee, joining artists including Garth Brooks, Johnny Cash, Maren Morris, Willie Nelson and Gretchen Wilson with five nods in a first appearance on the Final Ballot. The record for most nominations in a debut year is six, with Glen Campbell, Kacey Musgraves, Brad Paisley and Wilson holding the current record.

LUKE COMBS – FOUR NOMINATIONS

Back-to-back reigning Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs returns with his fourth consecutive nomination for the night’s highest honor. His chart-topping cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car,” produced by Combs, Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton, and mixed by Matthews, earns a Single of the Year nomination. In addition, Chapman also earns her first-ever CMA Award nomination for Song of the Year as the song’s sole writer. With this year’s nods, Combs has received 22 total nominations since 2017.

HARDY – FOUR NOMINATIONS

HARDY lands four nominations this year with his hit collaboration “wait in the truck,” which features fellow nominee Wilson. “wait in the truck” was produced by HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt and Derek Wells, mixed by Moi, and written by Renee Blair, HARDY (known by Michael Hardy for songwriting purposes), Hunter Phelps, and Schmidt. The music video for the song was directed by Justin Clough. HARDY now has nine career nominations, three of which for Song of the Year.

JORDAN DAVIS – THREE NOMINATIONS

Reigning Song of the Year winner Jordan Davis clocks three nominations this year with his hit “Next Thing You Know,” including a second consecutive Song of the Year nod.

ASHLEY McBRYDE – THREE NOMINATIONS

Reigning Musical Event of the Year winner Ashley McBryde lands three nominations this year, bringing her career total to 15. She earns her fourth consecutive nomination for Female Vocalist and her second nomination in both the Album and Music Video categories.

CHRIS STAPLETON – THREE NOMINATIONS

Back-to-back reigning Male Vocalist Chris Stapleton returns to both the Entertainer and Male Vocalist categories this year, marking his seventh Entertainer nomination and ninth Male Vocalist nomination. He adds a nomination for Musical Event for his feature on Pearce’s “We Don’t Fight Anymore.” Stapleton’s career nominations now total 34.

MORGAN WALLEN – THREE NOMINATIONS

Morgan Wallen earns his second consecutive nomination in both the Entertainer and Male Vocalist categories this year. He also earns a second nomination for Album with One Thing At A Time.

FINAL NOMINEES (by ballot category order):

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

• Luke Combs

• Chris Stapleton

• Carrie Underwood

• Morgan Wallen

• Lainey Wilson

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

• “Fast Car” – Luke Combs

Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton

Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews

• “Heart Like A Truck” – Lainey Wilson

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

• “Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll

Producer: Austin Nivarel

Mix Engineer: Jeff Braun

• “Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni

Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley

• “wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)

Producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells

Mix Engineer: Joey Moi

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist, Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

• Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde

Producers: John Osborne, John Peets

Mix Engineers: Gena Johnson, John Osborne

• Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

• Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs

Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton

Mix Engineers: Michael H. Brauer, Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews

• One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen

Producers: Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi, Cameron Montgomery

Mix Engineers: Josh Ditty, Joey Moi, Eivind Nordland

• Rolling Up the Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini

Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym

Mix Engineers: Dan Grech-Marguerat, Alysa Vanderheym

SONG OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Songwriter(s)

• “Fast Car”

Songwriter: Tracy Chapman

• “Heart Like A Truck”

Songwriters: Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson

• “Next Thing You Know”

Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne

• “Tennessee Orange”

Songwriters: David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams

• “wait in the truck”

Songwriters: Renee Blair, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

• Kelsea Ballerini

• Miranda Lambert

• Ashley McBryde

• Carly Pearce

• Lainey Wilson

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

• Luke Combs

• Jelly Roll

• Cody Johnson

• Chris Stapleton

• Morgan Wallen

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

• Lady A

• Little Big Town

• Midland

• Old Dominion

• Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

• Brooks & Dunn

• Brothers Osborne

• Dan + Shay

• Maddie & Tae

• The War And Treaty

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artists and Producer(s)

• “Save Me” – Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson)

Producers: Zach Crowell, David Ray Stevens

• “She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Remix)” – Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina

Producer: Zach Crowell

• “Thank God” – Kane Brown (with Katelyn Brown)

Producer: Dann Huff

• “wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)

Producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells

• “We Don’t Fight Anymore” – Carly Pearce (featuring Chris Stapleton)

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Carly Pearce

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

• Jenee Fleenor

• Paul Franklin

• Rob McNelley

• Derek Wells

• Charlie Worsham

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)

• “Light On In The Kitchen” – Ashley McBryde

Director: Reid Long

• “Memory Lane” – Old Dominion

Directors: Mason Allen, Nicki Fletcher

• “Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll

Director: Patrick Tohill

• “Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis

Director: Running Bear

• “wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)

Director: Justin Clough

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

• Zach Bryan

• Jelly Roll

• Parker McCollum

• Megan Moroney

• Hailey Whitters